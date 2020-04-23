Coronavirus: Nigeria toll hits 873 after 91 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 91 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

In a tweet Wednesday night, the NCDC said the 91 new cases were reported from nine states, bringing the total number of infections to 873 and 28 deaths. The centre said 197 cases have been treated and recovered from the infection.

The states are Lagos (74), Katsina (five) Ogun (four), Edo (two), Delta (two), FCT (one), Adamawa (one), Kwara (one) and Oyo (one).

The agency said that as of 11.25pm of April 22, Nigeria has 648,active cases and the current breakdown of cases by state are : Lagos-504, FCT-119, Kano-73, Ogun-24, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Oyo-17, Edo-17, Kwara-10, Kaduna-nine, Akwa Ibom-nine, Borno-nine.

Others are Bauchi-eight, Delta-six, Gombe-five, Ekiti-four, Ondo-three, Rivers-three, Jigawa-two, Enugu-two, Niger-two, Abia-two, Benue-one, Anambra-one, Sokoto-one.