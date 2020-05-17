Coronavirus: Nigeria toll hits 5621 after 176 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 176 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,621.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Saturday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the announcement, 95 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, followed by 31 in Oyo and 11 in FCT.

The health agency said eight of the cases were in Niger and Borno each, six in Jigawa and four in Kaduna. Kogi and Cross River states have yet to record a case of the virus.

So far, 1472 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the number of fatalities in the country reached 176.

The virus has infected about 4.4 million people around the globe since it broke out in Wuhan, China I December 2019, leading to almost 300,000 deaths.

