Coronavirus: Nigeria toll hits 2558 after 170 new cases

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 170 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing the country’s total infections to 2,558.

This was contained in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night, saying of the new infections, 39 are in Lagos, 29 from Kano, 24 in Ogun and 18 from Bauchi.

The FCT and Sokoto had 12 each, while Katsina has 8 cases and 7 cases were recorded in Borno.

Three cases were recorded in Nasarawa, two in Adamawa and one in Oyo state.

The NCDC noted that 400 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll has now climbed to 87.

