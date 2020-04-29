Coronavirus: Nigeria toll hits 1532 after 195 new cases

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 195 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1532.

This was announced last night by the Nigeria Disease for Disease Control (NCDC), saying four new deaths resulting from COVID-19-related complications were recorded.

Taking to Twitter, the NCDC wrote: “195 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 80 in Lagos, Kano – 38, Ogun – 15, Bauchi – 15, Borno – 11, Gombe – 10, Sokoto – nine, Edo – five, Jigawa – five, Zamfara – two, Rivers – one, Enugu – one, Delta – one, FCT – one, and Nasarawa – one.

“As of 11:50 pm on the 28th April, 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255, Deaths: 44.”

According to data obtained from the agency, Lagos is pushing the 1000 mark with a total confirmed COVID-19 cases of 844; Abuja/FCT, 158; Kano, 115; Borno, 53; Gombe, 46; Ogun, 50; Osun, 34; Katsina, 30; Edo, 30; Oyo, 21; Kaduna, 15; Bauchi, 29; Akwa Ibom, 12; and Sokoto, 19.

Kwara has recorded 11 confirmed cases while Ekiti has eight; Ondo, eight; Delta, seven; Rivers, seven; Taraba, eight; Abia, two; Enugu, three; Niger, two; Jigawa, seven; Zamfara, four; Benue, one; Anambra, one; Adamawa, one; Plateau, one; Imo, one; Bayelsa, one; Ebonyi, one; and Kebbi, one and Jigawa one.

NCDC added, “One case previously reported in Gombe State is now recorded as a Borno State case. Therefore, the total number of cases in Borno is 53 and 46 in Gombe.”

