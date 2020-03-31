Coronavirus: Nigeria toll hits 131 after 20 new cases

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed twenty new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

According to an announcement by NCDC Monday night, thirteen new cases were confirmed in Lagos, four in Abuja, two in Kaduna and one in Oyo state.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 131, with two deaths so far.

To curb the rapid spread of the virus, most states are in various stages of lockdowns, after the president, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) announced a total shutdown of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States.

The NCDC also announced that it is working to establish more testing centres across the country.