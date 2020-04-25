Coronavirus: Nigeria toll hits 1095 after 114 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country has recorded 114 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taking to its verified Twitter page Friday evening, the NCDC said 80 of the new cases are in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, five in FCT, two in Zamfara, two in Edo, one in Ogun, one in Oyo, one in Kaduna, one in Sokoto

As things stand, Nigeria finally crossed the 1000 mark as total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1095, with 32 deaths.

The NCDC wrote:

“As at 24th April, Nigeria has recorded #COVID19 confirmed cases in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory… In the last 24 hours, number of new cases increased by 114. Number of deaths increased by 1. Five cases previously recorded in Lagos, are now recorded as Ogun state cases”

The unwanted landmark comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari was named ECOWAS champion of the COVID-19 response.

The Nigerian leader is charged with raising funds and leading the campaign to rid the sub-region of the scourge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

