Coronavirus: Nigeria records 296 fresh cases

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 296 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 53,317.

This was confirmed in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Plateau State led with 85 new cases, followed by Enugu with 46 infections.

See a breakdown of the new cases across 16 states below.

“296 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-85 Enugu-46 Oyo-31 Lagos-21 Rivers-20 FCT-15 Kaduna-13 Bauchi-12 Delta-11 Ekiti-11 Akwa Ibom-7 Ebonyi-6 Kwara-5 Ogun-4 Osun-4 Gombe-3 Niger-2”

The NCDC also announced that so far, a total of 40,726 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while one additional death was recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,011.

