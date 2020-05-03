Coronavirus: Nigeria records 220 new cases; 85 deaths

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 220 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2388.

This was disclosed in a tweet Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the death toll is now 85 while 385 persons were discharged having recovered from the virus.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria’s economic hub Lagos State and the country’s capital city Abuja have the highest numbers with 62 and 52 new cases respectively.

The spread of the virus increased in Kaduna State, which recorded 31 new cases.

Sokoto recorded 13 new cases while Kebbi state has 10 new cases, with nine new cases in Yobe State.

Borno recorded six new cases as Edo and Bauchi states got five new cases each. Oyo, Gombe, and Enugu recorded a tally of four cases each, and Zamfara state got three new cases.

Nasarawa, Osun, Ebonyi, Kwara, Kano, and Plateau states all recorded two new cases according to the NCDC.

This comes as the country gets ready to begin a “phased and gradual” easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns in the national capital, Abuja and the largest city on May 4.

But the federal government insists it will enforce a ban on non-essential movement between Nigeria’s 36 states, a measure the governors’ forum had requested as a means of curbing the spread of the pandemic.

