Coronavirus: Mikel Obi sacked by Turkish club for refusing to play

In an extraordinary development, John Obi Mikel’s contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor has been terminated by mutual consent, the club has announced.

Mikel joined the Turkish club as a free agent on a two-year deal last summer, and has been a regular performer until last night.

While no precise reason was adduced for the mutual termination of the contract, Trabzonspor confirmed the former Super Eagles captain gave up his remaining wages.

“The professional football player agreement between our company and John Obi Mikel on 30.06.2019 start date 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated.

“With a mutual termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking receivables,” the statement read.

Last weekend, Mikel Obi criticised Turkish football authorities for not suspending the Super Lig season despite the spread of the coronavirus across Europe.

The former Chelsea midfielder then refused to come off the bench for their 1-1 draw with Istanbul Basaksehir.

Mikel has yet to comment on the development.