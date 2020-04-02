Coronavirus Lockdown: Soldier shoots man dead in Delta

The lockdown enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took an jugly turn after a soldier shot a man dead in delta Thursday.

The young man and father of two, identified as Joseph Pessu, was reportedly gunned down along the Ugbuwangue axis of the NPA Expressway, Warri, Delta State.

Sources who spoke to The Nation say the deceased was shot death after he refused to stop at a military checkpoint.

Apparently, soldiers gave him a hot chase and shot him dead.

Gory pictures of the victim, wearing a white shirt and red trousers and drenched in blood, was reportedly taken to the Police Area Command, Warri as sympathizers flocked the scene.

“An army officer just shot one man in Ugbuwangue. He was riding a power bike and they tried to stop him, but he refused. One of the soldiers shot him. He died instantly,” a source said.

Another source said youths of the area took to the streets and the expressway in protest of the death, but were calmed by the chairman of Warri South council area, Dr. Michael Tidi, alongside a political leader in the locality, Chief Vincent Okudolor.

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said the timely intervention of the Warri Area Commander saved the situation.

In response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Delta State Government had declared a lockdown across the state for 14 days, which started on Wednesday.

Only workers in critical sectors are allowed to move about, and must have valid identification on them.