Coronavirus: Lagos records two more deaths

Lagos State has recorded two more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, bringing the total number of casualties in the state to 18.

This was disclosed in a tweet Thursday by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Writing on his Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, the commissioner said:

“Lagos recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths. Total COVID-19Lagos deaths are now 18.”

“The state has also discharged 107 patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.”

This brings the total number of fatalities from the flu-like virus in Nigeria to 27, as the pandemic continues to grow in the country.

Lagos continues to be on lockdown as a means of curbing the deadly virus.