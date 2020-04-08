Coronavirus: Lagos records third death

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed a third life in Lagos, the commissioner of health, Professor Akin Abayomi has announced.
According to the commissioner, the deceased is a 66-year-old Briton who travelled from India to Dubai and then to Lagos on March 17th.
“Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.
As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed.
The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.
“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.” he tweeted
A 55-year-old man was the first to die of Coronavirus complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.
Thereafter a 36-year-old Nigerian man died of coronavirus on Saturday, April 4 in a private facility in Lagos.
Lagos currently tops in terms of number of infections with 130 confirmed cases of the disease.