Coronavirus: Lagos Govt to enforce wearing of face masks

The Lagos State Government says it may commence enforcement of wearing of face mask in public places from next week as the coronavirus pandemic ravages.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Monday while giving an update on the COVID-19 at the State House, Marina.

According to the governor, one million locally made face masks had been contracted to tailors and would be distributed during the week.

“There have been questions about whether we are planning to introduce a face mask wearing policy.

“Our simple answer is that it may be compulsory to wear one in public places from next week.

“We have already commissioned local production in large quantities in a way that will suit our environment and be pocket-friendly.

“This, however, does not mean that everyone should rush out to buy the medical grade masks as these should be reserved solely for our health workers on the frontline of the battle.

“For everyone, aside the health workers, the locally made non-medical grade masks will suffice,” the governor said.

He urged residents not to discriminate against those who had been treated and discharged as they were free to relate with their families and the community.

Snawo-Olu also called on those feeling the symptoms of the virus to present themselves for test as two more isolation centres at Landmark Centre and Gbagada would be opened on Tuesday.