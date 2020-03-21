Coronavirus: Lagos Govt orders closure of bars, nightclubs

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the closure of nightclubs, bars and other social gatherings to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during a briefing on Friday called on Nigerians to act responsibly and abstain from every large gathering of any kind.

He said following extensive consultations with various religious leaders, “we have directed immediately the suspension of gatherings of not more than 50 people.

“With due consultation, we announce the closure of all our public and primary schools in Lagos State with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“All our tertiary institutions are hereby also directed to shut down immediately.”

The governor advised Lagosians to avoid any form of gathering, be it academic, social, family, professional, political or religious.

“This means that gatherings around our event centres and clubs, both day clubs and night clubs, bars etc are also affected by this directive,” he added.

“In South Korea, and Singapore, the disease spread largely through organized religious gatherings. The issue is of course not religion, but that the virus can spread through any large assemblage of people or gathering.”

According to him, the life of every Lagosian is very important and to this effect, the Nigerian Police Force, has been directed to ensure compliance with the order.