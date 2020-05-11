Coronavirus kills American in Delta

An American woman has died of suspected complications arising from coronavirus (COVID-19)infection  in Delta State, police have said.

Delta police commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the incident in Warri on Sunday, saying the 60-year-old woman, whose name has been withheld, was in Nigeria to visit her male friend.

She stayed in a hotel in Warri for some time before relocating to another hotel around Orerokpe.

“While they were together for about a week, the woman was coughing and having difficulty in breathing and stooling,” Mr Inuwa said.

“So, she was taken to a hospital on Saturday when her condition became worse and eventually died.”

He added that the deceased’s male friend is with the police in Orerokpe.

The police boss said he had drawn the attention of the Commissioner for Health in Delta to the incident in order to contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) over the symptoms developed by the deceased.

Inuwa, however, warned police officers to handle the man in custody with caution to prevent a possible spread of the dreaded virus.

