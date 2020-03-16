Coronavirus: Italy records 368 deaths in 24 hours

The deadly coronavirus pandemic continued to penetrate Italy – the hardest-hit country outside of China – with officials yesterday reporting the number of deaths rose to 1,809.

It is a 25 per cent increase over the day before and the largest one-day uptick yet of any country.

The 368 deaths Italy reported exceeds the highest single-day number China reported at the height of its outbreak. China’s highest daily toll was on Feb. 13, when the country reported 254 new deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The staggering caseload in Italy topped 24,700, even as the entire country has been locked down for a week.

The Vatican said yesterday that its traditional services during the week before Easter, which usually draw tens of thousands of people, would not be open to the public next month, interrupting a historic tradition.

Germany will close its borders with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s interior minister said, following several other European Union member states in restricting the freedom of movement across the continent.

France and Spain have joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people as Australia ordered self-isolation for arriving foreigners.

Other countries extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the spreading of the dreaded disease.