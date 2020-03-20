Coronavirus: Italy death toll surpasses China’s

The death toll from Wuhan coronavirus in Italy has surpassed the number of reported deaths in China, marking a new milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy reported 427 new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, with a total of 3,405 to China’s 3,245.

Italy now has 41,035 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The country remains on lockdown with travel restrictions between provinces as authorities struggle to contain the spread of the illness.

Most of Italy’s cases are centered in the country’s northern Lombardy region, home to the city of Milan. Videos shot by townspeople in Bergamo, near Milan, showed Italian soldiers arriving in a column of military vehicles to remove the bodies of coronavirus victims. Bergamo’s cemeteries did not have the capacity for all the bodies.

Italy’s government is considering further measures to reduce the amount of time spent outside their homes.

“I hope there will soon be measures to restrict people jogging or going out for walks,” said Luca Zaia, the governor of the Veneto region neighbouring Lombardy.

“I’m sorry about that but the alternative is intensive care, hospitalization and contagion.”