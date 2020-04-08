Coronavirus: Igbo group decries exclusion of region in palliative package

A pan-Igbo group, the Igbo Renaissance Forum, has condemned the pattern adopted by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for disbursing the stimulus package to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The group also cried out over what it called the deliberate strategy by those in authority to exclude the South-East in matters concerning national commonwealth.

A statement by the group signed by its International Coordinator, Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka (Oyi), said: “We are aware that the Federal Government has announced palliative measures, which included disbursement of stimulus cash of N20,000 to the ‘poorest in the society’ as they claimed.

“It is however very shocking to see the crudest form of disbursement of the stimulus cash that would give medieval men goose bumps, as cash is given to individuals across the table. Equally perplexing is the claim that 2.6m million individuals would benefit from the N20,000 Coronavirus palliative immediately, even as the 11,400 others are still to benefit.

“What baffles us is that government says it plans to share a total of N52 billion to 2.6 million poor families in cash, without a clear system for accountability and transparency.

“We demand that in this period of very lean resources, that the ministry should immediately make available on their website, the details of those who are benefitting from this stimulus exercise.

“We want to state categorically that we are far from convinced with the figures put out on the number of Nigerians living in extreme poverty, which is clearly defined by UN standards as those living below $1.90 per day. This figure, according to the World Poverty Clock, stands at 96 million or 48percent of our 202 million population.

“It is therefore absurd to read the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq state that the social national register that we have as at March 31, 2020 is made up of 11,450,537 poor and vulnerable people in 35 states and 453 Local Government Areas across the country. We demand to know the fate of those that are not captured in this exercise.

“We however wish to condemn in very strong terms, the approach adopted by the ministry for sharing this stimulus cash. It very clearly contravenes the money laundering Act and we demand immediate explanation to the citizens for such action,” the statement noted.

“We also want to make it known to the honourable minster, that she broke the social distancing policy in the fight against COVID-19. It’s unfortunate to hear her try to justify the situation by saying that while those involved with the crude tabletop money sharing maintained safe social distance, that it was onlookers who gathered to watch the show that didn’t observe safe distancing. We ask that she immediately apologize to the public for shifting the blame.

“If the Minister and her team electronically credited everyone that needs to receive the stimulus cash as it should have been, or if due diligence was done by the minister and her team, there won’t be any money sharing show for the poor masses to crowd around, breaking safe distancing rules and exposing themselves to COVID-19 infection.

“We have cause to believe that the South East has not been adequately factored into the disbursement bracket of the ministry for this palliative.

“We demand that the Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq Minister make public the register that is being used for these disbursements so we can verify that the South East is not relegated and short-changed as we have seen severally,” the group said.

The group also highlighted the neglect of the South East region of the country, describing it as “sad and absurd.”

It called on the South East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to immediately convene an emergency meeting to assess the global/local threat of COVID-19 on Igbo investments and propose measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.