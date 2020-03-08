Coronavirus: ‘I ain’t playing without fans’ – LeBron James

NBA superstar LeBron James says he would refuse to play if the Los Angeles Lakers had to stage games behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the NBA asked teams to start preparing for the possibility of playing without fans in attendance.

In a memo obtained by ESPN, the NBA has also asked teams to identify “essential staff” in order to limit attendees.

“Play games without the fans? No, simple answer,” said James after the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I ain’t playing if we haven’t got the fans in the crowd, that’s who I play for.

“I play for my team-mates, I play for the fans, that’s what it’s all about.

“If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing.”

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ 113-103 victory over the Bucks saw them clinch a spot in the NBA play-offs for the first time since 2013.

James excelled for the Lakers with 37 points in a compelling match-up with star Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 32 points.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis also hit 30 points at the Staples Center.

The sides were tied 48-48 at the half but the Lakers went on an 18-0 run before holding off a late Bucks rally.

It was a meeting between the sides with the two best records in the NBA this season, with Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee having already claimed their play-off berth.