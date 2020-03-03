Coronavirus hits Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced the first coronavirus case in the Kingdom, identified in a Saudi citizen travelling from Iran to the country through Bahrain, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, the person did not disclose to Saudi authorities that they had visited Iran before Bahrain.

The Kingdom’s health ministry said it sent an infection control team immediately to check on the citizen, and to take a sample for laboratory examination, as part of its precautionary measures.

The results confirmed the man was infected with COVID-19.

The ministry said it had ensured that the infected person remained isolated in hospital and is receiving medical treatment.

In addition, all those who contacted the infected person were counted, and samples were taken from them for examination by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Results will be announced once the examination is completed.

The ministry urged residents in the Kingdom to contact its hotline on 937 if they have any enquiries related to the virus.