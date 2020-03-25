daddy freeze

‘Coronavirus has shown your pastors to be useless, greedy and powerless’ – Daddy Freeze

Controversial radio personality Daddy Freeze has resumed his attacks on Christian leaders in the country following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Freeze, a fierce critic of religious leaders and the practice of Christianity in Nigeria, has taken to Instagram to take a swipe at pastors, describing them as “faithless, greedy and powerless” as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

He didn’t stop at that, as he gave a broadside to Christians who would rather pay tithes and offerings to pastors instead of investing in critical infrastructure.

He pointed out the foolishness of paying huge sums to pastors and now running to drug stores in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

