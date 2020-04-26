Coronavirus: Gov Obiano eases lockdown in Anambra

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has relaxed the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, four weeks after it was announced.

In a state broadcast Saturday, Gov Obiano however said that all borders of the stated with its neighbours remain closed.

According to the new directive, churches were now allowed to hold activities but with the caveat that all worshipers must wear a face mask and observe all standing safety and preventive measures as prescribed by health experts.

In addition, all food and drug markets in the state were now opened with immediate effect.

The governor said he would meet with the leadership of the markets in the state on April 27, while noting that the reopening of schools and civil service would be announced soon.

“Worshipers must wear face masks and enforce all World Health Organisation guidelines during worship, including, regular hand washing, avoiding handshakes, application of hand sanitizers, social distancing, and others.

“Movements around Anambra has been relaxed but all boundaries of the state remain closed,” he said.

Anambra recorded one case of the virus, a returnee from Lagos who has since been quarantined.

