Coronavirus: Gov Ikpeazu flown out of Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), has been flown out of the state for treatment.

Government House sources say he was “flown to Abuja for treatment and was not in Abia State as at last week Saturday.”

Ikpeazu’s positive test result was announced Monday by the State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

Confirming the status of the Governor, Okiyi had said: “The governor is being taken care of by a team of competent medics and, in the interim, the Deputy Governor will continue to perform the duties of the Office of the Governor and we do not expect that there will be any lacuna in government.”

The Commissioner was silent on the whereabouts of the Governor, who is rarely seen in the state.

He joins three other governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna – to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The other three have since recovered and have resumed work.

