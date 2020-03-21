Coronavirus: Gov Andrew Cuomo announces total shutdown of New York

New York governor, Andrew Cuomo has announced a total lockdown in New York following increased coronavirus cases in the state.

In the announcement made on Friday, March 20, Governor Cuomo said New Yorkers will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential business, while other workers will stay at home.

Cuomo said;

“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take.

“We’re going to take it to the ultimate step, which is we’re going to close the valve.”

The New York Governor further disclosed there will be a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business not in compliance.

Cuomo stated that the mandate is not a “shelter in place” order as mass transit workers, restaurant staff doing delivery and take-out count as essential workers and can still go to work.

“Your actions can affect my health, that’s where we are,” he stated.

Cuomo also revealed that the state had 2,950 new coronavirus cases overnight to reach more than 7,000 total, with more than 50 per cent concentrated in New York City after doing 10,000 tests last night.