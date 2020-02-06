Coronavirus: Ghanaian Pastor launches holy oil to protect members

Controversial Ghanaian cleric Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International Godsway Ministries has a rather unique way of tackling the coronavirus menace…and it’s a beaut!

Multiple reports from Ghana say the self-acclaimed ‘Angel’ during a service in his church last Sunday launched a brand of anointing oil which he said will protect those who use it against the deadly coronavirus.

This comes bare days after the cleric caused uproar after a video of him producing an international passport from his shoe went viral.

He is the same man who claimed to have the direct phone number of God and calls him anytime he likes.

According to GHPage, the controversial cleric said the widespread of the coronavirus gives him sleepless nights as he fears that it may find its way to Ghana and as the closest Angel of his father Jesus Christ he decided to come up with the oil.

The anointing oil is said to cost Ghc 200 (N13,000) and would be used to fend off the deadly virus from coming closer to anyone both physically and spiritually.

This comes as the Wuhan coronavirus has infected more than 20,000 people and caused more than 560 deaths in mainland China alone.

To sweeten the offer, Obinim claimed the anointing oil has been vetted and approved by the Heaven’s Division of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and does not need any approval from any earthly government agency.

Okay, this is certainly an offer the Chinese want to see…