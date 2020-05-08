Coronavirus: First Batch of Nigerians arrive Lagos from UK

Nigerian returnees on Friday arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos from the United Kingdom over the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed Friday by the Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Taking to Twitter, Dabiri-Erewa said the returnees are to depart to Abuja and be on compulsory isolation for fourteen days to determine their Coronavirus status.

She tweeted: “The first evacuation from the UK has landed Lagos.

“The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14day compulsory isolation.”

It was earlier reported that 256 Nigerians earlier arrived Nigeria from Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday.

