Coronavirus: FG shuts three international airports

The Federal Government has shut down three international airports in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 made the announcement on Friday.

The Chairman of the taskforce and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the shutdown would begin midnight of Saturday.

The affected airports are the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the Port-Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Several Nigerians have been quarantined on suspicion of having contracted the virus, prompting government at the federal and state levels to enforce various degrees of lockdowns to contain the spread.

