Coronavirus: FG set to evacuate Nigerians from US

The Federal Government is on the cusp of evacuating willing Nigerians from the United States of America (USA) as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic explodes over there.

This was contained in a memo titled evacuation of Nigerians from the US by the Consulate General of Nigeria, wherein FG asked Nigerians interested in leaving the US to indicate interest.

The memo signed by Consul (Information and Community Relations) Mrs. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, the willing Nigerians were asked to provide the details, including COVID-19 status, travel document status, location and reason for the request to the Consulate.

“Information received will be compiled and forwarded to the Nigerian Government for appropriate action.

“As soon as necessary arrangements are made, all concerned individuals will be informed accordingly. Please note that the financial implications of the evacuation will be borne by the prospective evacuees,” the memo dated April 3, 2020 stated.

Over 8,200 have died from the coronavirus pandemic in the US.