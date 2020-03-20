Coronavirus: FG orders closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of Tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide over the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country and as part of measures to contain the spread.

A later released by the ministry added that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, noted that in carrying out the directive, all the principals of the 104 Unity Colleges “should fast-track the ongoing second term examinations and close shop until further notice.”

The ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong, in the release said,

“The Federal Government has ordered the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country on the March 26 2020 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded corona virus.

“Giving the order today through the Permanent Secretary, the minister said all the principals of the unity colleges should fast track the ongoing second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

“In the meantime, the minister said the management of all the unity colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol-based sanitisers, and hand washing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

“The minister directed the principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasising that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.”