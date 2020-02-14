Coronavirus: FG offers N36m reward to Scientist who finds cure

The Federal Government has announced a reward of N36 million to any Nigerian scientist who develops a vaccine to stop the scourge of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who announced this further said that the prize sum also goes to whoever develops the vaccine for Lassa fever virus whose cases have been reported in some states of the country.

The Minister spoke at the send-forth for a retiring Director of Chemical Technology Department of the Ministry, Engr. Akinyemi Oyefeso in Abuja on Thursday.

Dr. Onu further challenged Nigerian inventors, innovators and scientists to find a cure for various diseases that are proving intractable, adding that Nigeria is well-endowed with both human and material resources to surmount them.

He further said that Nigerian Scientists are highly rated and expressed optimism that in no distant time, the country will make key contributions in so many areas of Science and Technology to the delight of the entire world.

Onu commended the celebrant, Engr. Akinyemi Oyefeso, for his various innovations when he held forth as a Director in the Ministry.

“We will need your expertise and service in future, because you have so much to offer the nation”, he said.

He advised the entire staff and management of the Ministry to rise up to the challenge of a knowledge- based economy being stridently pursued by the present administration.