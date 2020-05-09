Coronavirus: FG laments shortage of bed spaces at isolation centres

The Federal Government says coronavirus isolation and treatment centres in the country are running out of bed spaces as the pandemic grows.

This was disclosed Friday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

“The outcome of our surveillance still points to the fact that violations are still rampant and as I have always pointed out, portends a very dangerous trend,” Mustapha said.

“Nigeria is presently at the community transmission phase and yesterday – Thursday 7th May, 2020, we witnessed the highest single-day number of 381 confirmed cases. This could be considered worrisome but for the fact that this rise is associated with our increased testing capacity, which has provided an opportunity to detect hitherto hidden cases.

“However, this increased testing does not translate to higher fatality rates as in the last few days, we have witnessed a good number of discharges and a continually reducing daily fatality rate.

“We have also received reports from the states, which suggests that the treatment centres are running out of bed spaces. As we assess the situation, the PTF shall also begin to examine our peculiar circumstances, modify the strategies for care management, and consider viable alternatives, where necessary. At the appropriate time, the guidelines and protocols shall be unfolded.”

