Coronavirus: FG extends flight ban by 4 weeks

The Presidential Task Force on the control of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has announced a four-week extension of the ban of all flights in Nigeria which is due to expire on Thursday.

This was disclosed Wednesday by the Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

He said: “Tomorrow (Thursday) marks the last day for the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights. We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks.”

The Task Force warned further that the outcomes of the modelling it has adopted suggest that dangers lie ahead for the country.

“The overall assessment of compliance with the measures and outcomes of modelling we have developed point in the direction of danger ahead,” Mustapha said.

“We, therefore, need personal discipline, increased awareness and enforcement. The PTF calls on community, religious and traditional leaders to take up this challenge.

“Similarly, we call on, trade associations, professional bodies and organisations to complement the efforts of the government. The PTF appreciates your current efforts but it has become very obvious that more needs to be done, together.”

Mustapha lamented that early assessment of the ease of lockdown phase indicated that Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the virulent nature of the COVID-19, saying: “and this gives us concerns on the high possibility of increased seeding of the virus to hitherto un-affected persons and populations.”

The SGF appealed to state governors to align their plan for the movement of Almajiris with the ban imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari, and appealed to Nigerians “to demonstrate our duty to ourselves and loved ones by minimizing the risk of getting infected by the virus.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

