Coronavirus: Facebook to pay staff to work from home

Facebook said it will pay its third-party US content moderators to work from home.

On a call with reporters, Facebook’s chief Mark Zuckerberg said the contract workers would still get their full salaries even if they were unable to do all their normal tasks.

The tech giant will also increase use of artificial intelligence to moderate content during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Mr Zuckerberg said its work-from-home policy would last until the “public health response has been sufficient”.

This comes after Facebook announced on Tuesday it would also be creating a $100m (£86m) grant programme to support small businesses impacted by the outbreak.

Additionally the company is giving its full-time staff a $1,000 bonus to help support them during this difficult time.