Coronavirus: Egypt announces first case in Africa

The ministry of health in Egypt on Friday recorded its first case of Coronavirus infection in Africa, describing the victim as a ‘foreigner’ inside the country.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said that the laboratory tests which were conducted for the suspected case, resulted in a positive virus, however, no symptoms appear on the infected person.

The ministry said in a statement that they informed the World Health Organization (WHO) as soon as they suspected the infection.

It was explained that discovering the case comes amid the ministry’s precaution plan to follow-up with the travellers coming from the countries which recorded Infections with coronavirus.

Megahed affirmed that all necessary measures have been taken in cooperation with WHO.

“The case was transferred by a “self-sterilized” ambulance to a hospital to be isolated and followed-up” Megahed said, adding that the infected person’s condition is completely stable.

Ministry said it has taken strict measures against those who were in direct contact with the infected person. They were isolated in their locations of residence as a precautionary measure for a period of 14 days, the ministry stated.

The representative of the World Health Organization in Egypt, John Gabor praised the country’s transparency dealing with the situation, and “its keenness to inform WHO of the case as soon as it was discovered.

John stressed that Egypt was one of the first countries to develop a good preventive plan against Coronavirus, as it was provided with an accurate detector to discover any cases of infection.