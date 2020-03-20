Coronavirus: ‘Don’t ban Mosque worships, Muslims are immune’ – Islamic Scholar

A Professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin, Aliagan, has said that Muslims are immune to the coronavirus, and as such, Mosque prayers should not be banned over fear of worshippers contacting the deadly virus.

He said this while reacting to the suspension of congregational prayers at Saudi Arabia.

Saudi had on Tuesday stopped the performance of the customary five daily prayers and the weekly Jumuat prayer at other worship centres excluding the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madina.

But in a chat with PRNigeria, Aliagan said that Nigerian Muslim males should be allowed to observe their compulsory prayers in mosques as they have been “endowed with a natural immune system to fight coronavirus.”

“Again, our sisters are always adorned in Hijab, some even use Niqab and gloves. So, we the Muslims already have a potent immune system against coronavirus. That is to say that we don’t have any problem,” he said.

“Even in France, I learnt that those that are completely free from contacting coronavirus are Muslim ladies and women who cover their face, use hand gloves and don’t shake hands with people.

The cleric, who is also an Imam of a Jumuat (congregation) Mosque, noted that the action of the Saudi Government is in line with Islamic teachings on preventing the spread of an epidemic in any area.

He said the Holy Prophet specifically mentioned that if there is an epidemic at a certain location, people should not go close to that danger area or place.

“While those that are living there should not come out until the epidemic is wiped out. The prophet, by implication is saying we should avoid the spread of epidemics with necessary precautionary steps.”

Aliagan argued that the Saudi authorities’ directive is only aimed at forestalling the wildfire spread of the disease.

He said: “I don’t think the Muslim Ummah and its authorities in Nigeria should toe the line of Saudi by banning congregational prayers in mosques.

“The situation in our country is quite different from what we have in the Arab world or even in some western countries. The killer scourge easily ravages their immune system and body. However, I am still saying we should go along with what the Prophet counselled.

“Which is that we should not take epidemics or any killer disease for granted. We should take all the necessary precautions. Any advice from health officials should strongly be adhered to and abided by.”