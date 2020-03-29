Coronavirus: Dangote donates 4 ambulances to NCDC [Photos]

Billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote has donated four ambulances to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The NCDC made this known on Saturday as they shared photos of the new ambulances which are meant to support COVID19 response activities in Lagos, led by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“Grateful for collective efforts demonstrated by the government and private sector in response to this outbreak,” the NCDC said.

Dangote joins leading Nigerian Billionaires and captains of industry to make donations to the fight against coronavirus led by the NCDC.

So far, 90 Nigerians have tested positive for the virus which has brought much of the world to a standstill.

