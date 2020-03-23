Coronavirus: CUPP tells Buhari to order ‘free mandatory testing for all Nigerians’

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called for mandatory and free coronavirus testing for all Nigerians especially those who recently got into the country.

The CUPP spokesman, Mr. Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement Sunday, urged the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to issue an executive order within the next 48 hours making the test mandatory.

He also advised Buhari to wake up from his alleged resting bed and give Nigerians the needed leadership.

Ugochinyere said,

“In view of the growing spread of the coronavirus infection, the Nigerian opposition calls on Buhari to wake up from his resting bed and give the nation the leadership it thoroughly needs in this time of national crisis by working closely with Parliament and 36 states governors to issue an executive order and backed by Parliament within the next 48hrs for free and mandatory coronavirus testing for all citizens especially those who recently got into the country to help ensure early detection and identification of infected people who have not shown any symptoms of the virus. This will also make it a lot easier to track all possible contacts of these carriers.

“Mr. President the virus is on the move now, stop sleeping, do the job you are paid well to do. Let all hospitals be mandated to run free test and let all citizens be encouraged to go for test. An emergency law should be made by parliament backing free testing/funding like most nations have done and also a law making it an offence for citizens who refuse to run test.

“Part of the N1tn released by Central Bank of Nigeria should be used to fund this process.

“Remember the primary responsibility of government under Section 14 (of the constitution) is protection of lives and properties. Get your loyalist in the parliament who passed your borrowing plan for $22.7bn foreign loan without debate or seeing the details to pass anti coronavirus virus legislation including free and mandatory testing immediately.”