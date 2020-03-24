Coronavirus: CJN shuts Nigerian courts

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered all courts in the country to shut down from Tuesday.

Mr Muhammad, in a statement issued on the official website of the National Judicial Council, NJC, said the measure became necessary, in view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country.

The statement added that as preventive steps, all Heads of Courts, should suspend Court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound according to the extant laws of the land.

The move by the CJN follows similar measures by the executive and legislature to scale down operations to ensure safety.

Nigeria recorded its first death from the virus on Monday as the number of confirmed cases hits 39.

The federal government warned of more draconian measures in the coming days to tackle the pandemic.