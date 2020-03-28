Coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 81 as NCDC confirms 11 new cases

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed eleven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 81.

In the new NCDC breakdown, eight new cases were discovered in Lagos, two in Enugu and one in Edo state as the virus continues to spread across the country.

This comes after Lagos State projects that it may have up to 39,000 cases of the dreaded flu-like virus.

Meanwhile, the fatality rate still remains low with just one death so far, while three patients have been discharged after recovering from the illness in Lagos.