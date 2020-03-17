‘Coronavirus can’t affect those who serve God truly’ – Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has said that anyone who truly serves God will not be infected by the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).
As he world is brought to its feet by the pandemic, Pastor Adeboye said in a video posted on social media on Monday that this is the time for God to prove himself to those who ‘wholeheartedly’ serve him.
“I believe that this is a time for God to show you clearly that there is a difference between those who serve him wholeheartedly and those who do not,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
I want to assure you that so far you are in the secret place of the Most High, no virus can come near your dwelling. Remember being able to abide under his shadow involves you living a life of cleanliness. The basic things like washing your hands, keeping your environment clean and adhering to basic hygienic measures are next to Godliness. God bless you.
In the caption for the video, he said: “The basic things like washing your hands, keeping your environment clean and adhering to basic hygienic measures are next to Godliness.”