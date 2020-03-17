‘Coronavirus can’t affect those who serve God truly’ – Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has said that anyone who truly serves God will not be infected by the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

As he world is brought to its feet by the pandemic, Pastor Adeboye said in a video posted on social media on Monday that this is the time for God to prove himself to those who ‘wholeheartedly’ serve him.

“I believe that this is a time for God to show you clearly that there is a difference between those who serve him wholeheartedly and those who do not,” he said.

In the caption for the video, he said: “The basic things like washing your hands, keeping your environment clean and adhering to basic hygienic measures are next to Godliness.

 

 

