Coronavirus: Buhari’s speech failed to address real concerns of Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said that the address of the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari’s on the COVID-19 pandemic failed to address the salient demands of the impact of the scourge on the nation.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olosgondiya, also said that outside the social distancing and isolation, which, he said Nigerians had already imposed on themselves, Buhari had no new solutions to offer the nation.

He said,

“The PDP regrets that the address did not touch on the real necessities of majority of Nigerians who reside in the states where President Buhari had ordered a lockdown.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. President failed to respond to demands on hope for medications, direct social palliatives, cut in taxes as well as reduction in the pump price of fuel even with the cut in the price of petroleum and crude oil in the international market.

“Our party notes as saddening that even in areas where Mr. President announced an ambitious intervention, such remained largely cosmetic as there are no clear palliative content but moratoriums on loans with no clear data for implementation.”

He said that Buhari should be reminded that already, the COVID-19 had affected the performance of those loans. He added that granting them moratoriums is therefore of no consequence to the capital and interest on them.

According to him, it is rather unfortunate that Nigerians had to wait this long for an address that, he said, came out empty and failed to respond to anxieties.

He stated that Nigerians expected Buhari to articulate an across-the-board and far-reaching strategy that would have captured the need of each state of the federation as they were today, instead of, according to him, a parochial approach to national anxiety.

Ologbondiyan said,

“Buhari should, therefore, go back, listen to the nation, retool his policy framework and implementation strategy to properly address the fears as well as the needs of Nigerians, including health safety measures and the real remedies that meet the anxieties of our nation at this critical time.”