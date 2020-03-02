Coronavirus: Buhari calls for calm

President Muhammadi Buhari, on Sunday, advised Nigerians not to panic over reports of the first case of the dreaded novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said undue alarm would do the country more harm than good.

Buhari said Nigerians should rather strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection.

He said the information was being broadcast in all available media by the Federal Ministry of Information.

President Buhari, who expressed sadness over the recent confirmation of a case of Covid-19 infection in Lagos, said the incident happened despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in the country’s borders and beyond.

President Buhari, however, hailed the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled the case to be detected, diagnosed and isolated quickly, even while swift measures were taken to identify and follow up on those with whom the index patient came into contact.

The President also lauded the responses of the Federal Ministry of Health and Governments of Lagos and Ogun States as well as other relevant agencies to the reported incident.

He, however, called for vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies.