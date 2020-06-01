Coronavirus: BOWEN commences exams online

The Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, has said the institution has commenced second-semester examination through the school online platform.

Professor Ogunwole noted that the Second Semester examination of 2019/2020 will be phased saying that the first phase which is virtual is to start on Monday 1st of June 2020.

The University sometime in March gave a directive to Academic staff to be active online for effective teaching through the upload of teaching materials and real-time interaction with the students using the Bowen Smart School Hub (SSHUB), a platform designed for robust learning interaction.

A statement by the school Head of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Mr Toba Adaramola, said the VC tasked the students to take time to carefully read the guidelines for the Online Examination as published on the University website.

The VC advised that students should not allow distractions and interference during the online examination and Parents should limit their meddling during the period. He noted that students who have not paid tuition fee will not participate in the online exam but will do so at a later date when they do the needful.

He said, “Students are reminded that the university has zero-tolerance for examination malpractices and irregularities and are further asked not to block the cameras of their computers while the examination is ongoing.”

