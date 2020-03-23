Coronavirus: Bauchi Gov Bala Mohammed in self-isolation after meeting Atiku’s son

The coronavirus pandemic continues its unrelenting spread in Nigeria Monday with reports that Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, has been placed in isolation.

Sources close to the governor said the move became necessary after he came in contact with Atiku Abubakar’s son who earlier tested positive for the disease.

Taking to Twitter Monday, a Bauchi indigene, Ladan Salihu, said the governor and Atiku’s son were on same flight and “shook hands”.

Salihu, a former director-general of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), added that close aides of the governor had undergone tests and were awaiting results.

He prayed that the results would be negative.

This comes after a statement from Atiku’s representative said members of the family who took the test returned negative.

See his post on Twitter: