Coronavirus: Anambra spends N1bn on protective materials

The Anambra State Government has spent at least N1bn in procuring personal protective equipment against coronavirus (COVID-19), a senior official said.

Making the announcement in the capital Awka Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, said this includes protective clothing, helmets, goggles, face masks, hand gloves and other garments/equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection.

He said,

“PPE are very expensive, and you can use over 200 of them during the period of treating just one patient.

“Prevention, protection and treatment need money. We have an estimated population of seven million people, but we have been able to procure three million PPE which has cost us about N1bn.

Lauding the state’s approach, he said the PPE could be used even when the COVID-19 would be no more for other medical purposes.

“All the cases we have sent for test have turned out negative. This is attributable to the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who he has spared nothing to ensure protection of the people of the state.

“All our samples have been negative. In fact, we almost went into a panic last week over a case, but when the result came out, it was negative.

“The governor has done so much. For now, we are focusing on prevention, and we have largely succeeded. We don’t want protection and treatment for now.

“By next week, we should be able to start testing people. All these things involves money and we urge people to donate to the state government.