Coronavirus: 34 doctors test positive in Kano; one dies

The Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Tuesday said that 34 doctors have tested positive to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The NMA Chairman, Dr Sanusi Bala, told newsmen in Kano that one of the confirmed cases has died.

Bala explained that many of the victims were the doctors working at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and other private clinics in the state.

According to him, many of them were infected through normal clinical routines while attending to unsuspected COVID-19 cases.

Saying that the association had a duty to protect its members, Dr Bala appealed to authorities to provide more protection for doctors through procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a related development, the spokesperson for AKTH, Mrs Hauwa Muhammed, told said the hospital had since procured and distributed PPE to frontline workers.

She said that the hospital management had ordered all Consultants and Heads of Department to train their staff on proper use of the PPE.

