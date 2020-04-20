Coronavirus: 3 politicians, others arrested at private nightclub [Video]

Police in Kenya have nabbed three politicians and several others who were partying at various locations in the country during the Coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement Saturday, the police said they first arrested six people after they broke up a private party being hosted at the Viraj Villa in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The six were apprehended after neighbours called the authorities to report that the house party had been going on for hours.

In Nyeri County, three lawmakers were arrested after police raided a house were they had locked themselves inside in Kingongo area. The three were part of 17 revellers who were apprehended at the house which they had reportedly converted into a club, following a tip-off from members of the public.

In another raid in Kilimani, police also arrested a number of people who were holding a party at an apartment on Menelik Road.

Confirming their arrest, Nyeri Central Sub County Police boss Paul Kuria said all the suspects, including the lawmakers, would be charged in a court of law over their actions.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced an indefinite ban of public gatherings and imposed a 10-hour nationwide daily curfew running from 7 pm to 5 am in order to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

