Coronavirus: 2 suspected cases test negative in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Government on Sunday announced that two suspected COVID-19 cases in the state had tested negative for the virus.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mr Freston Akpor, who is also a member of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force chaired by Governor Douye Diri.

Quoting the chairman of the task force implementation committee, Dr Inodu Apoku, the statement called on members of the public to remain vigilant as the state tries to remain COVID-19 free.

“Members of the public should remain vigilant and report anyone manifesting symptoms of the disease through the appropriate channels so that such persons can be screened,” he said.

Apoku, who is also the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that there were plans to engage community volunteers to monitor persons coming into their neighbourhoods whose travel history might be suspicious.

He said the governor had displayed “exemplary leadership skills” in ensuring that the state remained coronavirus-free.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far spread to 19 states in the country, leading to 10 deaths.