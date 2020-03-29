Coronavirus: 101-yr-old man cheats death, recovers in Italy

An incredible story of an aged Italian man who escaped from the jaws of death has warmed hearts around the globe in these perilous times.

Against the odds, a 101-year-old Italian man was recently released from hospital after making a full recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, according to Gloria Lisi, deputy mayor of Rimini, Italy.

The man, only referred to as “Mr P,” left a Rimini hospital on Thursday after being admitted a week ago.

“The family brought him home yesterday evening,” Lisi told Italian publication Rimini Today. “To teach us that even at 101 years, the future is not written.”

His quick recovery has been deemed “truly extraordinary,” Lisi said, and gives “hope for the future.”

But the said “Mr P” is one of a kind. Not only did he survive the novel coronavirus disease, the man, born in 1919, also survived the Spanish flu pandemic, which killed about 30million people around the world.

Talk about a cat with nine lives.