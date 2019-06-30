Copa America: Peru Stun Uruguay to Reach Semis

Luis Suarez missed a spot-kick as Peru beat Uruguay on penalties in Salvador on Saturday to reach the Copa America semifinals.

Uruguay had already been left frustrated by three goals ruled out during normal time, before the match at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador went straight to extra time at the end of a goalless 90 minutes.

Edison Flores scored the decisive penalty as Peru, who were thrashed 5-0 by Brazil during the group stages, qualified for the semifinals for the third time in the last four editions of the Copa.

Peru will face neighbours Chile in the last four in Porto Alegre on Wednesday, the day after tournament hosts Brazil meet arch-rivals Argentina in the other semi-final clash in Belo Horizonte.